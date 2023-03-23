By 2010, the impact of the financial crisis was being well and truly felt. In the Balearics, this impact was clearly observable from the tourism figures. The total number of tourists that year was 11.05 million; in 2007, prior to the crisis, it had been 12.78 million. In the space of three years - more like two in fact because the 2008 total was 12.62 million - there was a 13.5% decrease in tourist numbers. While that sort of fall might today be music to the ears of those who hold some more extreme views regarding the tourism ‘monoculture’, thirteen years ago there were no signs of celebration.
