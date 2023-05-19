I promise you I am not one of those dreadful people who either over-rejoice or condemn Britain for being the multi ethnic country it has become over the past decades. Nonetheless, it really does set my teeth on edge when some people and certain organisations like to condemn this country as being overtly racist in all that it does or aspires to do.
Racism in the UK - A different time and a very different place!
I really do not need to be lectured by some middle-class, entitled, Oxbridge student as to Britain’s inherent racist attitude to minorities in this country
Also in News
- Bite taken out of Ryanair for charging extra for famous Mallorca pastry
- Stormy Mallorca - weather warnings now issued
- Mick Jagger’s daughter arrested for assaulting police officers in Ibiza
- Seven things you'd better not do in Mallorca while on holiday!
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - Warnings for the coasts and for rain
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Very well said frank . As you say , look at the backgrounds of many in politics and Media in the U.K. from all ethnic backgrounds. Compare with European politicians and certainly the media. Where The presence of none white faces is a rarity.