Més, be they in Mallorca or Minorca, believe in limiting numbers of tourists. We know this because they have stated it repeatedly. What isn't clear with Més is what they mean when they refer to 'de-growth'. Decrease is explicit, but is this de-growth framed by an anti-capitalist political philosophy of de-growth? There is a world of difference, a good reason therefore for PSOE, who certainly do not subscribe to that philosophy, insisting that there shouldn't be talk of de-growth. It can be misinterpreted.
