As I have the right to vote in the Baleares, I made sure to go to my local polling station last Sunday to cast my vote. It was a jolly affair and a chance to catch up with neighbours and friends. Of course, aside from the social benefits, we were all there hoping to make a tiny personal difference to our town’s future and welfare.
It’s all change in Balearic politics
