So, do critics oppose law that penalises tourists climbing over balconies and risking their lives? | MICHELS
While Francina Armengol was pictured with a resigned expression as she spoke to a tearful fanbase last Sunday night, behind her was a grim-faced Iago Negueruela. The Armengol number two, often referred to as Francina’s iron man and officially the PSOE secretary of ideas (really, he is, or at least was), Iago’s ideas were floating away at the party headquarters on Palma’s inaptly named C. Miracle. Into a political ether, into this void were going further ideas for addressing the challenges of tourism, for Iago had spent four years grappling with these challenges, certain enormous ones that were not of his or anyone else’s making - except Thomas Cook and a source of global pandemic in China.
