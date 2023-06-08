“Mallorca is at breaking point”, my Mallorcan lawyer complained to me this week, while one of my neighbours yesterday made a very similar statement. Only this week it was reported that residents in parts of central Palma are moving out to the suburbs to get away from the noise and overcrowding while some are even leaving for the mainland where property prices and the cost of living are cheaper. One friend of mine, who is approaching retirement and has spent much of his life working overseas, longed to spend his retirement with his feet up at “home” in Mallorca - but he’s decided not to come back for good.
1 comment
Hmm... Somehow, the notion of city dwellers migrating to the suburbs due to overcrowding and high cost of living has a familiar ring to it. But maybe it's just something I read about years ago, and only occurs in Mallorca 😳