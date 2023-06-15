So, there are going to be over 85,000 hire cars on the roads across the Balearics this summer and the bulk of them will be in Mallorca. We’re just asking for trouble. What is more, as has yet again been pointed out this week, most of these vehicles have not been registered in the Balearics but elsewhere in Spain, where it is cheaper. Road taxes have therefore not been paid in the Balearics, so the cash injection needed to repair Balearic roads is lying in the coffers of some tucked away village on the mainland where the mayor is laughing all the way to the bank. This has been happening for years. The president of the Balearic Association of Rental Vehicles, Ramon Reus, first brought this practice to my attention a good 15 years ago and nothing has been done to combat the problem.
