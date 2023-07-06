L'Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun delivers a speech next to Ile-de-France Region President Valerie Pecresse, during a march, whose home was targeted by rioters, putting in danger his wife and two children, during unrests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop. | STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Palma06/07/2023 15:58
France has all but descended into a state of civil war following the tragic shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in Nanterre, a West Paris suburb. For several nights since his death at the hands of a seemingly trigger-happy French police officer, the country has been in a state of turmoil with many cities across the country torched and ransacked.
