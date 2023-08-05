This article was written on the final day of July and so ahead of the first fortnight of August, when Mallorca and the Balearics will reach peak population for 2023. Residents plus temporary visitors will combine to give the maximum human pressure of the summer. One day during this fortnight is when this annual record is claimed. In 2022, the day was the fifth - 2,048,863 people in the Balearics. The all-time record was on August 11, 2017 - 2,071,124.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.