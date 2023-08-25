Alexandre Cuéllar's book Cafè de Plaça was published in 1965. Set against a background of the arrival of tourism, the cafe in question was in Alcudia's Plaça Constitució. Cuéllar highlighted what he described as the "blessed laziness" that the patrons of this cafe typified. A Mallorca of sixty years ago, a dramatised version of the cafe's "records" for Alcudia's Via Fora has always been well received for its portrayal of this one-time society.
Alcudia's "blessed laziness" and a so-called anti-tourism march
They have a point, but how political was this protest?
