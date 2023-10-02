What about our Spanish friends - do they always expect to wait 8 minutes 23 seconds to buy a stamp at their local post-office, or was it just me? | EFE
I wonder when you get older something in a person’s psyche demands that they become pessimistic about almost everything. From just instinctively knowing that your football team will get soundly beaten almost every game it plays (have you noticed Southampton FC’s recent results?) to predicting with utmost accuracy that the road you wish to travel along today will almost certainly be subjected to miles of roadworks undertaken specifically to annoy you. Indeed, this innate pessimism is said to be a central part of being British. Well, all I can say is that it wasn’t always like this was it - or was it?
