New demonstration against the amnesty held this Tuesday in front of the PSOE headquarters in Calle Ferraz, in Madrid. | EFE/Borja Sánchez-Trillo
Palma24/11/2023 11:22
Spain is not happy. Even on the left there are voters and supporters who are not best pleased that the prime minister cut a deal to return to power with the pro-Catalan independence party Junts, whose leader Carles Puigdemont is, or was, considered a political outlaw after he fled Spanish justice in 2017 and is still living in Waterloo, Belgium avoiding arrest on returning to Spain.
