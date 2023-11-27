Change is all around us and change happens. This is my observation of the week as I consider ‘change’ in a Soller Valley context. The bus service has changed Soller out of all recognition. To have a reliable ‘every 30 minutes’ service from early till late has a huge implications for young people going to school and college and for adults working in Palma. In the past those decisions were not fully available to all. Students who needed education outside the one high school in the Valley, had to have lifts around the sporadic bus service which existed. Workers rarely accepted a job in Palma unless they had a car. The car allowed those who could afford the petrol, choice. Some families moved house to be nearer the opportunities in Palma.
Embracing change in the Soller Valley
Many who love to live in the Soller Valley now happily commute
