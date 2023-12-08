The Palma city council is under growing pressure to allow shops to open on Sundays. At the moment only retailers in the Jaime III/ Borne areas can open their doors on Sundays but there are calls for change.
'At the moment only retailers in the Jaime III/ Borne areas can open their doors on Sundays' Sorry, this is not true. Have you walked down Calle San Miguel on a Sunday? Pretty much everything is open.