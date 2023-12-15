Hundreds of people on the beach of La Concha in San Sebastian, in the north of Spain. | Javi Colmenero
Palma15/12/2023 10:33
Holiday habits are changing more than ever in this post-Covid era. People want more space and more personal freedom while also being more aware of the benefits of active healthy tourism, being kinder to or more in harmony with the environment and the impact of climate change. Lying on a beach or round a pool for a week or more during a scorching heat wave is neither much fun nor very good for one’s health at the best of times.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.