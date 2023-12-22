Even though the Partido Popular of Marga Prohens were victorious in the local elections they failed to gain an overall majority leaving the far-right Vox as the matchmakers. | miquel angel canellas
So who is running the Balearic government? This week the ruling Partido Popular were forced to back down in an embarrassing climbdown to get their budget approved. The winners were the matchmakers at Vox, who refused to support the centre right Partido Popular unless they scrapped the so-called millionaire’s tax and gave parents the right to decide what language their children are taught in. The Partido Popular ran up the white flag and Vox voted for their budget. As usual in Spanish politics a few votes can go a long way.
