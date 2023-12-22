Have you organised your ‘special day’ food arrangements just yet? Well, if not, you’d better get on with it a bit sharpish because you have just three short days to get it all right or suffer the utter humiliation of producing…a bit of a disaster darling! As a bloke who likes his grub, but rarely cooks anything meaningful, I have to say that this time of year has to be a bit of a nightmare for those among us who seek to produce a fab Christmas dinner/lunch for loved one’s and other stray relatives whilst looking both calm and collected into the bargain. Although I am as keen as mustard, my culinary skills are a little short of non-existent.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.