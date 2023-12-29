Two more sleeps and its 2024. The year of the Olympics in Paris and many other special anniversaries and occasions. On this wedding island the juggernaut is rolling as weddings pour in to keep us busy all spring and summer long. The USA have discovered us and there are some fine weddings coming our way. Our American friends have taken large houses in Soller for Christmas and the new year. Politicians and actors amongst them. I am sure they are very glad we haven’t a clue as to who they are, or how important. They have stepped out of their world and into ours and we hope they have had the best time.
