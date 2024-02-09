It is a funny old world! This week the new-look Hotel Formentor (now the Four Seasons Resort Mallorca) announced that they were looking for staff. The Canada-based Four Season Group is owned by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. As the story was for our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.com) and snappy headlines are the order of the day, my effort was “Do you want to work for Bill Gates in Mallorca?”
Gate way to a new future at the Hotel Formentor
