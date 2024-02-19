When I was younger than I am now, my dependence on the mobile phone was only in its infancy. I happily only ever used it to contact home occasionally from trips abroad. The days of sunsets in Florida came to mind this week when chatting to friends. Trev and I often stayed in Naples and watched beautiful sunsets every day. The beach was crowded with picnickers ready to raise a glass as the sun went down. The tradition then, was to applaud as the sun set into the water. We were congratulating whichever God we worshipped, on a fine end, to a glorious day.
Lost sunsets and digital memories in Soller
This is a very sad reflection of our lives in 2024
