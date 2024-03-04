Is it me, or are the streets of Mallorca increasingly paved with poop? For the last seven days, without exception, I’ve exited my front gate to find a freshly squeezed doo-doo and I’m beginning to lose my sh1t (pun intended). Before your imagination runs riot, no, I’m not the target of some kind of dirty campaign. Far from it. Millionaire mansions or bijou apartments, almost every calle in the neighbourhood has its (un)fair share of dog logs. It looks disgusting, smells foul, and is downright dangerous for children and animals exposed to potentially harmful bacteria. (FYI canine parvovirus spreads like wildfire and can be fatal.)
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.