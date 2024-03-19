Historically the Soller Valley was known as ‘the island within an island’. No road tunnel in the old days and the Coll Mountain, with its 52-hairpin bends, was the car route. The Soller Train has been chugging through the mountains for over 100 years and provided the easiest link to Palma and the villages just across the mountain. Trade left Puerto Soller by boat to France and beyond, and created the huge French influences which remain to this day. 70% of Sollerics have France in their heritage. The summer months in the Soller Valley sees French as a dominant language, when many return for holidays and family visits.
The villages on our doorstep
I love a wander round the three villages which make up the communities on the Soller Road
