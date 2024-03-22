The building boom in Palma denotes the increase in demand for real estate by foreigners and residents in all areas. | R.L.
Palma22/03/2024 09:42
Owning a home in Mallorca is literally worth its weight in gold! House prices across the board have risen by 50 percent over recent years. What an investment if you purchased a house 20 years ago! Now, it is obviously bad news for anyone who wants to get on the housing ladder but that is another story. What is clear is that if you own property you are in a very lucky position.
