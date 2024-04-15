The majority of tourists who come to the island are on a budget and a sizeable part of the local population earn about 1,200 euros a month. Taking this into account, why do some bars in Palma charge such outrageous rates? The other day to my horror I found myself paying four euros for a small beer.
Watch those prices in Mallorca
The other day I was charged four euros for a small beer in an area where not too long ago you could get a three-course meal for a euro
