The group 'Canarias se agotta' has organised a rally at the gates of Congress to demand a tourist moratorium in the archipelago and the suspension of the hotel facilities 'Cuna del Alma' and 'La Tejita', with the support of groups such as Sumar and Podemos. | EFE/J. P.Gandul
Palma26/04/2024 10:00
Organisers reckoned that some 100,000 people (the lower estimate was 60,000) took to the streets in the Canary Islands in demanding change to a tourism model described as "predatory" and blamed for social and environmental ills. The president of the Canaries, Fernando Clavijo, has not dismissed the protests. “Things have to change.” But will they, despite the situation having gone beyond one of protest by usual-suspect agitators and embraced a broader society?
