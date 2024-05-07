I have to say that unlike some of my friends, I don’t go out to eat very much in restaurants anymore. Indeed, this is nothing new, as even when living in Mallorca I mostly had to be forced to eat-out on a Friday night at modestly priced local eateries. I would like to say that this has nothing to do with meanness of any description, just the fact that the person I live with is a very good cook…and so why bother? Anyway, I was perusing the glossy magazine in a posh Sunday newspaper last weekend when I read a feature regarding how ridiculously expensive some places have become recently, citing the increase in costs as all to do with staff costs and food prices in general.
