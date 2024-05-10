As millions of Britons start dreaming of their summer holiday in Mallorca, the British media, fuelled by complaints from a handful of tourists, are having a field day with what is considered some rather sobering news - the price of alcohol has gone up in Mallorca over the past few years. So much so that some newspapers have quoted British tourists who claim they will not return because the price of drinks in bars has become too expensive. Some have even gone as far as blaming Covid, which still appears to be blamed for most problems in the UK.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.