Mallorcan tennis player Rafael Nadal meets fans at piazza del Popolo in Rome. | ETTORE FERRARI
Palma10/05/2024 10:15
Ask anyone to name a famous Mallorcan, and they are likely to say Rafael Nadal. A tennis player whose extraordinary achievements during his 23 years of professional tennis has seen him hailed as a goat: Greatest Of All Time! Last week saw tears and an outpouring of respect in Madrid, as he left a Spanish tournament court for the last time flanked by a guard of honour. This year he retires.
