Here's an oddity. Or perhaps it isn't. In August 2007, the Majorca Daily Bulletin carried a report about a survey which had discovered that residents of Mallorca and the other islands felt that there were too many tourists in summer. The consequences of all these tourists were overcrowding and saturation - seventeen years ago and when, for the record, Mallorca attracted 9.9 million tourists; in 2023 there were 12.5 million. (Figures from the Balearic tourism ministry.)
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.