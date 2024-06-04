Residents of the Balearics will be able to contribute to the debate about tourist overcrowding via a website that the Balearic government will be launching. The government wishes to involve the islands' citizens in what it intends will be a transformation of the tourism model; they are, after all, directly affected.
Professor Antoni Riera of the Fundació Impulsa, who is the coordinator of the working parties for what is hoped will be the social and political pact for economic sustainability, suggested the creation of this website. It will gather information regarding citizens' interests and concerns and will be complementary to the large survey of public opinion that the government is preparing.
It is understood that this survey will be after the summer. At present, there isn't an indication as to when the website will be operational. The public's views will be channelled to the relevant working parties.
The government, which has been stressing the need for data and information gathering as the basis for future measures to tackle overcrowding, has accepted that any measures this summer will be limited.
In this respect, the recently approved administrative simplification decree offers certain possibilities, such as temporary parking on rustic land as a means of reducing traffic congestion.
It's funny, the greed of the Mallorquins. They owned everything Upto about 20/30 years ago and slowly sold it off to the highest bidders. Now they cry and blame everything or anything except themselves. They created this shit show there just to ignorant to see it.
Feels a lot like PSOE fueling a fire to make a point about resisting at all costs regardless of the damage done. This issue has been around for the last 8 years at least and only now the activists show up? Why don't we see what PP can do here. Legalizing rustic properties is going to put a lot more inventory into the mix and that should help with rents/prices.
LoadsamoneyFirst off, "overcrowding" is both seasonal and limited to certain areas. It's a complex problem with no clear solution, other than shutting it down, which simply won't happen. Second, high rents and high property prices have little to do with holiday lets or tourism, and have much more to do with demand from foreigners who live in places that are far more expensive, making Mallorca and its climate and lifestyle very attractive. And they can afford it. Third, holiday lets such as that which I and many others offer are attractive to the very types of tourists that are most desirable. It's family oriented, not the party animal set, or those seeking whatever is cheapest. They are seeking a very different type of tourism than the saturated resorts. And the resort hotels by far attract and host orders of magnitude more tourists than holiday lets. Fourth, reducing or eliminating tourism, by eliminating holiday lets - already heavily regulated and new ones are prohibited - (leaving all the benefits to the big hotel chains who ironically are in the very places that are already saturated) AND forcing landlords to rent for very low prices have indeed been proposed as a "solution" by the very parties behind these protests. That of course would make long term rents untenable and landlords would simply keep them empty (or rent illegally). And as others have mentioned here, somebody should be looking at the squatting laws. This is another big risk for long term letting. Although eliminating squatting risks may only put a few more on the market, and that may lower prices a bit, but that's not the root cause. Nobody seems to be thinking through all this. It's just a lot of emotion. Ready. Fire. Aim.
They the Normal people have to be very careful here they will be the ones to bear to brunt of any economic suffering as a result of any of this and it will last long and be very painful prices in general are not going to come down and many people even residents and beach goers will be forced to leave the island people well off will be fine they will be lovin it !
Ah says Morgan Williams who lets out properties to foreigners for a living leading to a) overcrowding and b) unaffordable properties for locals. You ARE part of the problem.
Reading this article looks like the goverment has no clue on how to deal with the issue Remove the high occupation lane and put the speed limit up Well done PP & VOX
Poll: Choose one of the following: A) Overcrowding bad B) Not overcrowding good The results will determine if we ban tourism and force landlords to rent their houses for next to nothing.