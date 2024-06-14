The Palma city council wants to limit the number of cruise ships to just one a day. The number of vessels visiting the port is already curbed thanks to legislation introduced by the previous administration. The problem is a sizeable part of Palma’s retail and bar and restaurant sector depends on cruise ship passengers.
Don’t ban things, try to find a solution
Remember that not all cruise ship passengers actually come ashore
I wonder how much long term damage these polluting ships will cause to the economy due to the health issues they cause, asthma and other respiratory illnesses etc
I once counted five, yes FIVE TUI coaches queing up to park in Fornalutx. That's 250+ passengers if full. In addition to the existing visitors, guests and cars. There has to be a limit somewhere.