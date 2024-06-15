Magaluf, where the decree now covers less area than it used to. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma15/06/2024 16:37
As I imagine you well know by now, the tourism of excesses decree (renamed responsible tourism and quality improvement in tourist zones) applies to only four places in the Balearics. In Ibiza it covers part of Sant Antoni. In Mallorca there is a part of Arenal (Llucmajor), a stretch of Playa de Palma and a now shrunken area of Magalluf.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I think you need to show your working here. Unless you go full Minority Report you are going to run into a lot of issues, what with Spain not being a police state any more. For example, exactly how do you propose to implement a ban on end-of-course students? These are Spanish citizens, generally 18 years old (i.e. adults) and often from well-to-do families. Remember during Covid when some of them were testing positive and their rich parents were trying to bail them out of the isolation hotels (while accusing the evil socialists of running a gulag)? Or what about the Brits who got arrested for fighting at Balneario Illetas the other week? They were dropping €300 a night at the INNside Palma Bosque. Some were travelling with their wives or girlfriends and they all looked to be at least 30. Are you going to ban anyone under 50 unless they have a small child with them?