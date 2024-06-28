I was reading some of the comments online regarding the visit by the Royal Navy destroyer, HMS Diamond, to Palma. The majority wished the crew well after a long deployment in the Red Sea, but the final comment caught my eye, it stated: “Don’t bother getting off, they don’t want tourists.”
Tourists are welcome, don’t listen to the FEW
To those demonstrating against tourism: Be careful your dream could become a reality...
