If restaurants want to see a return of some of their clients I would urge them to re-introduce the good old menu of the day. | M.A. CAÃELLAS
Palma05/07/2024 12:10
Restaurants in Mallorca are allegedly feeling the pinch and have seen a major drop in takings so far this summer. I don’t think this will come as a shock to anyone because, in some cases, quality has been reduced and prices have been increased.
