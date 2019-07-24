Politics
May bids her farewell
2019-07-24 15:53:00 London By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Theresa May wished Boris Johnson and his government well, as she delivered her farewell speech as prime minister at Number Ten on Wednesday afternoon. "Their success will be our country's successes," she said. May left to tender her resignation to the Queen.
Earlier, there were final PMQs for an emotional May. She explained that she would continue as an MP and looked forward to "asking the questions" in future.