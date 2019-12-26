Nóos case
Urdangarin enjoys Christmas prison release
Iñaki Urdangarin, the former Duke of Palma and King Felipe's brother-in-law, is enjoying four days release from prison.
Urdangarin was given a five-year, ten-month sentence in connection with the caso Nóos. He entered jail in Ávila in June 2018. In September he obtained his first release in order to undertake volunteer work at a centre for intellectually disabled adults. The four-day permission for Christmas is the first time that he has been released so that he can spend time with his family.
He left prison on Christmas Eve and went to his mother's home in Vitoria (Basque Country). On Christmas Day, accompanied by his wife, Princess Cristina, and the rest of his family, he went for a walk, and naturally attracted a great deal of attention.
