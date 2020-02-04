Tennis
New Nadal Academy opening in Kuwait
Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition match against David Ferrer in Kuwait on Wednesday to mark the opening of a Rafa Nadal Academy at the Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex.
There is a multi-purpose pavilion with capacity for 5,000 spectators, a smaller stadium for 1,500 spectators and a further sixteen tennis courts. All the courts, which benefit from the most advanced technologies, were designed by British architect Norman Foster.
The Kuwait academy, the largest in the Middle East, is the latest addition to a network that includes the first Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor and Nadal tennis centres in Costa Mujeres, Mexico and in Halkidiki, Greece.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.