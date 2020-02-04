The Rafa Nadal Academy in Kuwait. 04-02-2020 Efe

Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition match against David Ferrer in Kuwait on Wednesday to mark the opening of a Rafa Nadal Academy at the Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex.

There is a multi-purpose pavilion with capacity for 5,000 spectators, a smaller stadium for 1,500 spectators and a further sixteen tennis courts. All the courts, which benefit from the most advanced technologies, were designed by British architect Norman Foster.

The Kuwait academy, the largest in the Middle East, is the latest addition to a network that includes the first Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor and Nadal tennis centres in Costa Mujeres, Mexico and in Halkidiki, Greece.