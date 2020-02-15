Caroline Flack at the BRIT music awards in London - Reuters archive 15-02-2020 Reuters

Tributes are pouring in for Majorca Love Island host, Caroline Flack who has been found dead at her apartment in London. She was 40-years-old.

Her family issued a statement on Saturday saying “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, we would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

A lawyer for the family said she took her own life.

Caroline is probably best known as the host of Love Island, but she worked on a raft of other shows including, Fame Academy, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got More Talent, The X Factor and Aftersun,

She was charged with allegedly assaulting her partner, Lewis Burton last year and was due to appear in court on March 4.

Yesterday he uploaded a picture of them together to his Instagram account with the note, “Happy Valentine’s … Love you.”

Caroline is the third person connected to Love Island who’s died, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon both committed suicide after appearing on the show.