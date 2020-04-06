A woman with protective visor in Madrid. 06-04-2020 Susana Vera

Shares:

Spain's minister for transport, mobility and the urban agenda, José Luis Ábalos said on Monday that there will be a staggered reactivation of non-essential economic activities after Easter. This will be determined by health and economic criteria. "We must ensure safety and we are analysing how to do this."

Progressive reactivation will be guided by the "importance of different sectors from both an economic and a social point of view" as well as by the possibilities of organising work in such ways that recommended distances between workers are maintained.

"We are facing a new phase which requires as much, if not more discipline than the previous one." There can be reactivation of some sectors, "but not relaxation," he stressed. From next Monday (i.e. after the Easter holidays), the situation will be like it was before the stoppage of non-essential activities, with reactivation being "evaluated in stages".

On transport in particular, the minister explained that locally, e.g. within towns, this will "adapt" to this gradual reactivation. For distance transport, "a certain rigour will be maintained as it is not a priority". The containment phase, he emphasised, has not yet concluded. It is necessary "to highlight the importance of what has been achieved so far with regard to the containment of mobility". "Any hasty measure could ruin everything that has been achieved."