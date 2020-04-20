Lifestyle
I do, I do, I do
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo has legalised online weddings.
He has issued an Executive Order in New York State allowing residents to obtain a telematic marriage licence and get married via video conference with a Public Employee officiating.
New York State has been ravaged by Covid-19 and is one of the worst hit places in the US. Governor Cuomo says legalising video-conference weddings will reduce the anxiety suffered by thousands of couples who have been forced to postpone their weddings because of coronavirus.
Couples will now be able to obtain their marriage licences remotely but not everyone agrees with the new measure.
On Sunday, Governor Cuomo claimed that coronavirus had already peaked in New York state where the latest daily death toll figure stood at just over 500 people.
