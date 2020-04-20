Daily coronavirus fatalities fall below 400 in Spain. 19-04-2020 EFE

On Monday the Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 399 deaths in Spain in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 20,852.

It's the biggest drop since March 22 and is being touted as a very positive sign.On Sunday there were 410 fatalities in Spain.

4,266 new infections were also reported on Monday, taking the overall total to 200,000 since the pandemic began.



More than 80,000 have now completely recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospital.