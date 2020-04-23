Healthcare Professionals at Hospital del Henares, Madrid. 20-04-2020 EFE

The General Nursing Council, or CGE has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court against the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, for a crime against the safety of workers in critical health due to coronavirus.

The CGE said in a statement on Thursday that the complaint is in addition to other, different criminal proceedings filed by several Autonomous Councils and Provincial Schools of Nursing throughout Spain against the management of the different provincial and Autonomous Health Authorities.

Their judicial action originated from an agreement adopted weeks ago by the Executive Commission of the General Council of Nursing, because of the lack of safety equipment for Healthcare Professionals which resulted in wave of infections and deaths.

"We are nurses and the only thing that motivates us is the health of all Healthcare Professionals, the safety of our patients and of citizens in general, who are above ideologies or political parties," said CGE President, Florentino Pérez Raya in a statement.

The complaint also cites the Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts & Emergencies, Fernando Simón and others for a crime against the safety of workers and serious negligence resulting in injury or death.

Article 316 of the Penal Code states that:

"Those who, in violation of the rules for the prevention of occupational hazards and being legally bound, do not provide the necessary means for workers to carry out their activity with adequate safety and hygiene measures, in such a way that they seriously endanger his life, health or physical integrity,” can face penalties of between six months and three years in jail, plus a fine.