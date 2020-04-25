People wait up to four hours for a coronavirus test at the Gotham Health Centre in the Bronx. 25-04-2020 EFE

The number of fatalities in 185 countries worldwide caused by the coronavirus pandemic is about to top 200,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, on Saturday there were 2,790,986 people infected, 195,920 dead and 781,382 patients have fully recovered and no longer have any symptoms of the virus.

Germany leads the recovery table with 106,800 discharged, followed by the US with 96,677.

America is the country most affected by Covid-19, with more than 51,000 deaths and 21,352 new infections in the last 24 hours, which is significant drop from the 29,000 the day before.

890,524 people have been infected in the US since the pandemic began and 4.69 million coronavirus tests have been carried out.

In New York State more than 260,000 people have been infected and over 20,000 have died.

Spain occupies second place in the world and is the most affected country in Europe with 219,764 infected and 22,524 fatalities.

Italy is now in third place with 192,994 infected and 25,969 deaths.

France is fourth with 159,495 infected and 22,278 fatalities.

Germany is next with 154,545 infected and 5,723 deaths.

The UK is sixth in the world with 144,635 infected and 19,566 fatalities.

Turkey has 104,912 infected and 2,600 deaths; Iran has 88,194 infected and 5,574 fatalities; China has 83,885 infected and 4,636 deaths; Russia has 68,622 infected and 615 fatalities; Brazil has 52,995 infected and 3,670 deaths; Canada has 44,526 infected and 2,386 fatalities; Belgium has 44,293 infected and 6,679 deaths.

The Netherlands has 36,727 infected and 4,304 fatalities.

Above 20,000

Switzerland, India, Portugal and Peru have more than 20,000 people infected and Ireland, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Israel, Japan, Chile, Singapore, Pakistan, Mexico, Poland, South Korea and Romania have more than 10,000 infected.

There are more than 8,000 people infected in the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Qatar and Denmark and more than 7,000 in Indonesia, Ukraine, Norway, the Czech Republic and the Philippines.

Australia and Serbia have more than 6,000 people infected with coronavirus and there are more than 5,000 positive cases in the Dominican Republic, Malaysia and Panama.

Bangladesh, Colombia, Finland, South Africa and Egypt each have more than 4,000 infected and Morocco, Luxembourg, Argentina, Algeria and Moldova have upwards of 3,000 infected.

More than 2,000 people have Covid-19 in Thailand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Hungary and Croatia and there are over 1,000 positive cases in Uzbekistan, Oman, Iceland, Iraq, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, New Zealand, Cameroon, Bosnia-Herzegovina Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Afghanistan, Northern Macedonia, Cuba, Ghana, Bulgaria and Côte d'Ivoire.