Health minister Salvador Illa announced changes to Phase 1 on Saturday. 03-05-2020 Borja Puig de la Bellacasa - pmv

From Phase 1 of the Spanish government's de-escalation plan (from 11 May for the whole country except the islands of Formentera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and La Gomera, where it will be from tomorrow), people will be able to meet in groups of a maximum of ten.

These gatherings can be at someone's home or outside, such as on a terrace. People should maintain social distancing of two metres and observe established hygiene measures. Excluded from such gatherings will be pregnant women and people who, for example, have diabetes or suffer from immunosuppressed conditions.

The government has amended the regulation regarding bar terrace capacity from Phase 1. This had been set at 30%, but has been increased to 50%.

Entering Phase 1 is still conditional on provinces meeting criteria set by the government. These include the infection rates, testing and health system capacity.