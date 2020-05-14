News
Cybercriminals pretending to be from Netflix
A warning has been issued about a new phishing scam on WhatsApp by cybercriminals pretending to be from Netflix.
The National Institute of Cybersecurity, or Incibe, says the message offers a free subscription to Netflix during the State of Emergency and tells the victim the offer will finish soon.
If they click on the link, it takes them to a survey page, then tells them to forward the message to their contacts so that they can also take advantage of the promotion. After sharing the link, the victim is notified that they’ve won a gift card and asked to supply personal and bank details.
So far this particular phishing scam has only been detected on WhatsApp, but Incibe warns that "this phenomenon could spread to other entertainment platforms and email accounts."
Incibe says that anyone who’s received a WhatsApp message like this and has clicked the phishing link should contact their bank or financial institution as soon as possible and tell them what’s happened.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.