It could be that the state of alarm is lifted earlier in Majorca. 15-05-2020 Jaume Morey

Prime Minister Sánchez expects that the request to extend the state of alarm for a further month from 24 May will be the final extension. He faces negotiations with political parties in order to gain Congress approval for this extension, with the Partido Popular and Vox having already served notice that they will not be supporting it. The PP may well vote against on this occasion, having abstained last time.

The negotiations will include consideration being given to regional demands. Sánchez said on Saturday that the state of alarm is likely to be "asymmetric". It could therefore be lifted in some parts of the country before others, meaning that it wouldn't last for a whole further month.

"If the Spanish government sees during this month that the state of alarm can be lifted in the whole territory (whole of the country) or in one part, have no doubt that we will do so. The government has no interest in extending restrictions on mobility and the right to assembly beyond epidemiological reasons."