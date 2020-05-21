Air travel
EasyJet planning restart in mid-June
EasyJet has announced that it will restart operations on 15 June. Flights will be on routes where there is sufficient demand, and these will predominantly be internal flights in the UK and France. The only international service from the UK will be Gatwick to Nice. In Spain, easyJet envisages operating its Barcelona to Geneva route. No other services in Spain are yet planned.
CEO Johan Lundgren says that further routes will be added as customer demand increases and lockdown measures are eased across Europe.
The airline has adopted a series of preventive measures to ensure passenger and crew safety. These include thorough disinfection of aircraft, the compulsory wearing of masks and the temporary elimination of onboard food and drink services.
