State of alarm could be lifted in some regions "in the coming days"
During the weekly videoconference with regional presidents, Prime Minister Sánchez informed the presidents that "many regions" will no longer be under a state of alarm "over the next few days".
A timeframe was seemingly not specified, but an earlier lifting of the state of alarm is on the cards for specific regions if there is continuing "positive evolution" of the pandemic and "nothing goes wrong".
At present, the state of alarm applies until 7 June, and the government has certainly not ruled out there being a further extension. Sánchez told the presidents that he was convinced that the "whole country" will no longer be under the state of alarm by the end of June or start of July. There are regions and provinces of the country where the evolution of the pandemic isn't as favourable as in others. The Balearics is one of the regions where evolution is at its most favourable. Other regions in this situation include the Canaries, Murcia and Cantabria.
Sánchez called on the presidents to make particular efforts to promote national tourism, while at the same time not neglecting foreign tourism. But national tourism, he observed, will "push and pull" the summer season. The tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, will shortly be convening the Inter-Territorial Council in order to agree on measures for tourism in all regions.
In line with his announcement on Saturday, the prime minister advised the presidents that borders will be open to foreign tourists from July.
