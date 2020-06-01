Air travel
Lufthansa planning Majorca flights from mid-June
Four of the airlines in the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings and Swiss, are scheduled to be making 165 weekly flights to Spanish airports from June 15. All three Balearic airports are covered as are, for example, Alicante, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.
Globally, Lufthansa is scheduling some 2,000 flights per week to over 130 destinations. The reactivation of flights is in line with the German government's lifting of its foreign travel warning from June 15. This warning was in effect a ban as German borders had been closed but will be opened in a fortnight's time.
For the Balearic airports and indeed all other airports in Spain, the 14-day quarantine of foreign travellers will still be in place on June 15, although for the Balearics (and this may apply to other regions, the Canaries in particular), it would seem that there is Spanish government approval for the quarantine to be lifted on June 21. This approval was apparently conveyed to President Armengol by Prime Minister Sánchez on Sunday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.