Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings opened its Palma base three years ago. 24-05-2017 Miquel À. Cañellas

Four of the airlines in the Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings and Swiss, are scheduled to be making 165 weekly flights to Spanish airports from June 15. All three Balearic airports are covered as are, for example, Alicante, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Globally, Lufthansa is scheduling some 2,000 flights per week to over 130 destinations. The reactivation of flights is in line with the German government's lifting of its foreign travel warning from June 15. This warning was in effect a ban as German borders had been closed but will be opened in a fortnight's time.

For the Balearic airports and indeed all other airports in Spain, the 14-day quarantine of foreign travellers will still be in place on June 15, although for the Balearics (and this may apply to other regions, the Canaries in particular), it would seem that there is Spanish government approval for the quarantine to be lifted on June 21. This approval was apparently conveyed to President Armengol by Prime Minister Sánchez on Sunday.