George Clooney is the latest in a long line of celebrities to speak out against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Hollywood Actor called for urgent and systematic changes to American laws and new political leadership in the United States, saying "there is little doubt that George Floyd was assassinated, we saw him breathe for the last time at the hands of four policemen."

He called racism America’s original sin, saying it has blighted the country’s past and its present.

"This is our pandemic, it infects us all and in 400 years we still haven't found a vaccine,” he said.

Clooney has always been very critical of President Donald Trump, and has explicitly called for citizens to vote en masse to oust him from the White House in the Presidential Election in November.

He also praised the brave, challenging reaction, of millions of people taking part in demonstrations worldwide.

"We do not know when these protests will decrease. We wait and pray that no one else will be killed, but we also know that very little will change,” he said. “The anger and frustration we see once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we have grown as a country from our original sin of slavery.”